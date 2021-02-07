U.S. Senior Open will cap string of sports championships in Omaha this year

Omaha Country Club, which opened its current golf course in 1926, welcomes back the U.S. Senior Open in July.

The club hosted the tournament in 2013, setting financial records. No wonder the sponsoring United States Golf Association sought to bring its championship for 50-somethings back to a course as fast as it ever has.

The tournament is July 8-11. It caps what the city hopes is a run of championships that will start with the entire 48-team NCAA Division I volleyball tournament in April and continue with the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the College World Series in June. All were wiped out last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

So was the 41st U.S. Senior Open set for Newport Country Club in Rhode Island. Steve Stricker will thus make his 2019 title defense in Omaha.

A new group, including prominent pros Ernie Els, Angel Cabrera, Jim Furyk and maybe Phil Mickelson, will tackle the hilly walks, tree-lined fairways and slick greens.

The numbers explain why the USGA wanted to come back to Omaha. For the 2013 Senior Open, corporate hospitality sales were a record $5.6 million, ticket sales topped $2 million for only the third time, the weeklong attendance of 157,126 ranked second all-time and the volunteer force of 3,000 was lined up nine months in advance.