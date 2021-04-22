 Skip to main content
Union Omaha adds three to roster, including a former UNO player
SOCCER

Union Omaha adds three to roster, including a former UNO player

Emir Alihodžić

Emir Alihodžić starred at UNO before going on to a pro career. He's one of three new signings for Union Omaha.

 KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Three players are joining the Union Omaha roster ahead of the club's season opener, including former UNO standout Emir Alihodžić.

The Owls announced the signings Thursday.

Alihodžić, a native of Bosnia, played in 65 matches and scored eight goals during his four-year career with the Mavs. The midfielder was the first UNO player ever taken in the MLS SuperDraft when the Seattle Sounders picked him in the third round in 2016. He most recently played for Fresno FC in the USL Championship.

Midfielder John Murphy, a 21-year-old from New Jersey, and Nick Firmino, a 20-year-old from Brazil, were the two other Union Omaha signees.

The Owls are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season with a 6 p.m. home match against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday at Werner Park. Union Omaha finished second in the 2020 USL League One standings last year.

