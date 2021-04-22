Union Omaha adds three to roster, including a former UNO player

Three players are joining the Union Omaha roster ahead of the club's season opener, including former UNO standout Emir Alihodžić.
The Owls announced the signings Thursday.
Alihodžić, a native of Bosnia, played in 65 matches and scored eight goals during his four-year career with the Mavs. The midfielder was the first UNO player ever taken in the MLS SuperDraft when the Seattle Sounders picked him in the third round in 2016. He most recently played for Fresno FC in the USL Championship.
Midfielder John Murphy, a 21-year-old from New Jersey, and Nick Firmino, a 20-year-old from Brazil, were the two other Union Omaha signees.
The Owls are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season with a 6 p.m. home match against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday at Werner Park. Union Omaha finished second in the 2020 USL League One standings last year.