Junior Palacios was denied once, but would not be stopped again as he scored the opening goal in Union Omaha's 2-0 win over El Paso Locomotive Wednesday night at Morrison Stadium.

Steevan Dos Santos added a goal along with the opening assist, and the Owls advanced to the third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup by upsetting a USL Championship league opponent.

Midfielder Conor Doyle sent a cross from the right wing that found Dos Santos in the eight-yard box, who pushed a centering header over to Palacios. He then struck a one-timer on target right off goalkeeper Javier Garcia's hands, found the rebound and put it in the back of the net.

Dos Santos collected a score of his own in the 75th minute to go along with the assist. Doyle found substitute striker Joe Brito running down the left sideline, who then flipped a beautiful left-to-right cross that found Dos Santos for a header slotted into the right corner of the net.

Union Omaha gets back to USL League One play Saturday at Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, California with first kick set for 9 p.m.