Union Omaha aiming for another MLS upset during US Open Cup

Wednesday’s Union Omaha match will be the second-biggest game in the club’s history in the eyes of midfielder Connor Doyle. The only bigger one: a 3-0 victory in the 2021 USL League One championship.

The Owls will visit Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United FC on Wednesday for the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that began with over 100 teams. Union Omaha is the only USL League One team left in the field, which features 13 MLS teams.

“I think any chance you get this deep into a cup competition against an MLS team who is obviously two divisions ahead of us, and the possibility to go to their place and play, it's a big deal,” said Doyle, who won the Cup in 2013 with D.C. United.

In 2021, Union Omaha won a USL League One regular-season title and the playoffs, just one year after COVID-19 removed the team from the 2020 league final. The club has been in existence for only two years.

It made history this year, too.

On April 19, the Owls became the first USL League One club to defeat an MLS team in U.S. Open Cup play when they outlasted the Chicago Fire in penalty kicks at Soldier Field in the third round of the tournament.

After regulation finished level at 1-1, the Fire seemed to score the dagger with a Rafael Czichos penalty kick in the 115th minute. But just before the final whistle blew, Alex Touche tied the game at 2-2 in the 122nd minute and sent the game to penalties, where the Owls edged out the Fire 5-4.

“It's always great to be a first-made history,” Doyle said.

With the upset victory, coach Jay Mims said he’s seen an increase in recognition and popularity from the fanbase in Omaha, even noticing “a lot more fans out there that we had never seen before."

On Wednesday against the 2019 Cup runner-up, Union Omaha has another chance to repeat the feat it’s already accomplished. And if the Owls keep winning, they’ll likely have to do it again and again with the majority of the field coming from the MLS. To get to this stage, the Owls also defeated USL League One’s Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and USL League Two’s Des Moines Menace.

And if Union Omaha manages to win the tournament, it’ll automatically qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League, the most competitive club tournament across North America.

“We're not that far away from being in this elite of elite of elite,” Mims said. “I believe we're already here right now, but we're a couple games away from it becoming really real.”

Doyle said he knows that the Owls are the underdogs the rest of the way, saying that “no one besides us would expect us to be at this point.” He said a third-division team advancing this far may never happen again.

The Owls don’t set goals or expectations for how far they should advance or place in a certain competition. They simply take it on a game-by-game and “day-by-day” basis with their main expectation being to win.

In preparation for Minnesota United, the Owls noticed their opponent is similar to them in organization and aggressiveness, Mims said. But the biggest difference is Minnesota United's higher level of quality and consistency from playing in the MLS with much stronger competition.

“It's just at that level, you have to be consistent all the time and you have that quality all the time, and if you drop off at all, you get punished for it in that league,” Mims said.

Doyle said the Owls are going to stick to their “philosophy” and “identity” in Wednesday's game. The team plans to press high up the field defensively and counterattack and get forward quickly. Doyle said he knows Union Omaha can’t “switch off” defensively. Otherwise, Minnesota will capitalize on its mistakes.

“We stick to what we need to do and stick to our identity in the way we play, and if it works out, great, and if not I think we can hold our heads high and say we went out playing the way we want to play,” Doyle said.

