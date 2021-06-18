 Skip to main content
Union Omaha aims to keep momentum going into match against Richmond Kickers
SOCCER

Union Omaha aims to keep momentum going into match against Richmond Kickers

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha produced a season-high four goals in its win last week, an important offensive showing for a club still adjusting to the absence of a talented forward.

Evan Conway, the Owls' leading goal-scorer last year, hasn't played in a month. He's dealing with a groin injury.

Conway is expected to return at some point this summer. But coach Jay Mims said the club is being cautious with Conway, especially since it's just one-fourth of the way through its regular season schedule.

"The reality is, with Evan out, we've got to chip in in other ways," Mims said.

Union Omaha (5-1-2) did that on June 12.

Greg Hurst had a hat trick in the 4-2 win over New England Revolution II. Devin Boyce, who moved up top within the Owls' formation last week, responded by putting pressure on defenders and ultimately breaking through for his first goal of the year.

And now Union Omaha hopes to carry its momentum into Saturday's road match at Richmond Kickers (3-3-2). The Owls, still in first place in the USL League One standings, are seeking their third-straight win. The match against the seventh-place Kickers begins at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

