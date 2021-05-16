Union Omaha and Greenville battle to a draw to stay tied for first in league

Union Omaha picked up a draw in a Sunday showdown between the top two teams in the league.

Greenville Triumph SC (3-0-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Owls (3-0-1) found a way to respond on the road.

They scored the match-tying goal in the 59th minute when Nick Firmino, standing just beyond the top of the penalty box, controlled a pass with his chest and blasted a right-footed volley into the back of the net. The goal was the first of the season for the 20-year-old midfielder from Brazil.

Sunday's match marked the first nationally televised broadcast for the 3-year-old USL League One. ESPN2 carried the game between two teams expected to contend for the 2021 championship.

Union Omaha and Greenville finished 1-2 in the league standings last year. The Triumph won the 2020 title. The two squads entered this weekend's action tied for first place, and that's where they remained after Sunday's result. They won't play again until October.

The Greenville goal in the 35th minute marked the first allowed by Union Omaha this season.