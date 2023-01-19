Union Omaha announce two assistant hires for new coach Dominic Casciato's staff

Union Omaha on Thursday announced the additions of two assistants to new​ coach Dominic Casciato's staff.

Kevin Nuss and Ladule LoSarah join the Owls as assistant coaches. Nuss will also serve as head of scouting.

Nuss spent last year as coach at Ocean City of USL League Two, which went undefeated in the regular season, and at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, where he led the Warriors to the NJCAA Region XI championship.

LoSarah was previously an assistant at UC Riverside, where he helped the Highlanders to the Big West Conference title and the second NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

“I’m delighted to add both Ladule and Kevin to my staff this season,” Casciato said in a press release. “Although the spotlight will inevitably shine more on the players we bring in this offseason, these guys are two of our most important signings. Both will be pivotal in creating the winning culture we are looking to build, and they’ll help us develop and maintain high standards on a daily basis."