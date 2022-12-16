Union Omaha announces coach Jay Mims has resigned

Jay Mims, who led Union Omaha to become one of the top franchises in USL League One, is resigning his position, the team announced Friday.

Named Union Omaha's first coach in 2019, Mims took the Owls to three straight playoff appearances and back-to-back finals.

Mims went 38-17-27 in his three seasons as coach. He led the squad to the final in its inaugural season. He was named the league's coach of the year the following year when the Owls claimed the title with a 3-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC.

Mims also brought Union Omaha to national prominence this summer when the Owls beat two MLS teams to make the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

"Jay and I committed ourselves from day one to growing professional soccer and the Union Omaha brand in the metro, and that's exactly what we did," Union Omaha owner Gary Green said.

Mims has been a prominent figure in Omaha's soccer community for more than 20 years. He spent nine years as an assistant at Creighton before he was hired as UNO's first head coach. He left UNO in 2018 to coach in the Real Salt Lake academy system.

A search for a new coach is underway.

