Union Omaha announces XCancer as primary jersey sponsor

Union Omaha announced Thursday that XCancer will be its primary jersey sponsor for the next three seasons.

The second-year soccer club revealed the partnership — and the new 2021 jersey design — at an event inside Werner Park, where the Owls play their home games.

Union Omaha decided last year, just after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to donate its jersey sponsorship to Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health.

This time, the Owls have linked up with another local healthcare company. But the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

XCancer, founded by CEO Luke Nordquist four years ago, aims to make clinical trials more accessible to community cancer centers. Nordquist is an urologic oncologist in Omaha.

"I'm just so excited about the potential," Nordquist said Thursday. "I look forward to the energy that we can bring that by no doubt will increase the hopes and spirits of all these people through this amazing sport."

The XCancer logo will sit on the front of Union Omaha's newly designed jerseys.