Union Omaha announces XCancer as primary jersey sponsor
SOCCER

Union Omaha announces the new front-of-jersey partnership with XCancer, a research network of community cancer centers headquartered in Omaha.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha announced Thursday that XCancer will be its primary jersey sponsor for the next three seasons.

The second-year soccer club revealed the partnership — and the new 2021 jersey design — at an event inside Werner Park, where the Owls play their home games.

Union Omaha decided last year, just after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to donate its jersey sponsorship to Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health.

This time, the Owls have linked up with another local healthcare company. But the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

XCancer, founded by CEO Luke Nordquist four years ago, aims to make clinical trials more accessible to community cancer centers. Nordquist is an urologic oncologist in Omaha.

Dr. Luke Nordquist

Dr. Luke Nordquist, the CEO of XCancer, holds up a jersey as Union Omaha announces the new front-of-jersey partnership with XCancer.

"I'm just so excited about the potential," Nordquist said Thursday. "I look forward to the energy that we can bring that by no doubt will increase the hopes and spirits of all these people through this amazing sport."

The XCancer logo will sit on the front of Union Omaha's newly designed jerseys.

For home games this season, the Owls will wear black uniforms with vertical white stripes lining the right half of the assemble. The players will be in volt, a yellowish-green hue, on the road.

The shirts also have a Nike swoosh on the right shoulder and the club crest on the left. There's a Dvorak Law LLC logo on the right sleeve and a Blackstone District logo on the back. But the XCancer logo is the jersey's most prominent design element.

Jerseys

"Who you align your brand with is really important," said Gary Green, Union Omaha principal owner and CEO. "We feel extremely lucky and extremely honored to have our players and our fans align themselves with a brand that saves lives."

The Union Omaha team is set to make its 2021 home debut Saturday with an exhibition match against Sporting Kansas City II at 2 p.m. at Werner Park. The USL League One regular season will begin April 24.

Club president Martie Cordaro said Thursday that the Union Omaha planned to offer around 4,000 tickets for purchase per match while adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

Last year, in their inaugural campaign, the Owls sold out their eight home matches at about 25% capacity inside Werner Park (roughly 2,400 fans per game). The team finished second in USL League One.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

