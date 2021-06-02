Union Omaha avoids second-straight loss, earns draw with Toronto FC II

Union Omaha found the match-tying goal midway through the second half to avoid a second-straight defeat, but it ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC II Wednesday.

It was defender Daltyn Knutson who came through with the Owls' lone goal, guiding a short header home after defender Damia Viader placed a cross into the 6-yard box. That made it 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

But neither team couldn't produce the winner in the closing moments in Casa Grande, Arizona. Both squads had close-range shots blocked down the stretch. Union Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu also made a leaping save along the near post, sending away a deep, looping shot attempt during stoppage time.

The Owls (3-1-2), who lost 1-0 to Forward Madison FC last week, were in danger of dropping another one Wednesday in their first-ever match against Toronto II (1-1-2). After a scoreless first half, they fell behind 1-0 in the 49th minute.

But Union Omaha went to its bench in the 67th minute. It got the equalizer six minutes later.

The Owls will return to action Sunday when they travel to face Forward Madison for the second time in 12 days.

