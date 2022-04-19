 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha beats Chicago Fire of MLS in U.S. Open Cup

Union Omaha may be the defending champion of its league but Tuesday night, the Owls pulled off a stunning upset.

In the second round of the U.S. Open Cup, Union Omaha beat the Chicago Fire of MLS on penalty after a 2-2 tie in regular time. The teams made four of their first five penalty kicks before Union Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu made a stop on the Fire’s sixth penalty kick. The Owls’ Dion Acoff then won the match by popping the ball into the back right of the goal while the Fire goalie went left.

The match was played at Soldier Field and was the first time a USL League One team has beaten a MLS team in the U.S. Open Cup.

