Union Omaha beats Chicago Fire of MLS in U.S. Open Cup

In the second round of the U.S. Open Cup, Union Omaha beat the Chicago Fire of MLS on penalty after a 2-2 tie in regular time. The teams made four of their first five penalty kicks before Union Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu made a stop on the Fire’s sixth penalty kick. The Owls’ Dion Acoff then won the match by popping the ball into the back right of the goal while the Fire goalie went left.