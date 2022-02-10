 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Omaha bolsters attack with signings of Ricky Rivera, Giovanni Montesdeoca
SOCCER

Union Omaha bolstered its attack with a pair of signings announced Thursday.

Ricky Rivera will rejoin the club for a full USL League One season after initially signing in August 2021. He came to Omaha from Spain last year and has played for the Puerto Rican national team.

“We are happy to have Ricky back this season as he showed some great qualities playing as a striker,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “Now with a full season ahead of us, I know Ricky will have a chip on his shoulder and be eager to work for the team and help us have a great year.”

Giovanni Montesdeoca signed with Omaha after playing last season for Loudoun United in the USL Championship. Montesdeoca appeared in 19 matches and recorded one assist.

He's a product of the FC Dallas Academy and was an All-American at the University of North Carolina.

“The club’s success recently has shown this is a winning culture," Montesdeoca said in a statement. "I will give everything for this club and to add positive value to the team in any way possible."

Union Omaha must replace a lot of goal scoring as three of the Owls' top four scorers from 2021 have moved elsewhere this offseason, including Greg Hurst and Evan Conway, who combined for 27 goals.

