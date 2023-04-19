CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Union Omaha finished with twice as many shots as Charlotte but couldn’t break through in a 0-0 draw Wednesday.

The Owls (1-1-2) outshot Charlotte 19-9 but where shut out for the first time this season.

Goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu had three saves for Omaha, which returns to action April 29. The Owls will host Northern Colorado at 7 p.m.

Union Omaha (1-1-2) ....... 0 0—0

At Charlotte (2-0-3) ......... 0 0—0

