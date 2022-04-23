Union Omaha caps big week with Owls first USL League One win of 2022

It was an appropriate way to end a memorable week for Union Omaha.
Union Omaha upset the Chicago Fire of the MLS in a U.S. Open Cup match early in the week. Then on Saturday at Werner Park, the Owls received their 2021 championship rings prior to pulling away from Central Valley Fuego 3-0 for their first USL League One win of 2022.
The match was scoreless until the opening minutes of the second half.
Hugo Kametani, a former UNO standout, collected a loose ball near midfield and dribbled in, and his shot from about 20 yards bounced off the far post and into the net.
Union Omaha put on the finishing touches in the closing minutes. Kemal Malcolm scored his first goal for the club in the 90th minute, and then John Scearce added another goal in stoppage time.
The Owls finished with a 13-4 shot advantage as they improve to 1-0-2. Union Omaha next plays at Charlotte Independence on April 30.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!