Union Omaha caps big week with Owls first USL League One win of 2022

It was an appropriate way to end a memorable week for Union Omaha.

Union Omaha upset the Chicago Fire of the MLS in a U.S. Open Cup match early in the week. Then on Saturday at Werner Park, the Owls received their 2021 championship rings prior to pulling away from Central Valley Fuego 3-0 for their first USL League One win of 2022.

The match was scoreless until the opening minutes of the second half.

Hugo Kametani, a former UNO standout, collected a loose ball near midfield and dribbled in, and his shot from about 20 yards bounced off the far post and into the net.

Union Omaha put on the finishing touches in the closing minutes. Kemal Malcolm scored his first goal for the club in the 90th minute, and then John Scearce added another goal in stoppage time.

The Owls finished with a 13-4 shot advantage as they improve to 1-0-2. Union Omaha next plays at Charlotte Independence on April 30.