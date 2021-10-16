 Skip to main content
Union Omaha clinches home playoff match as Owls roll to win over North Carolina FC
SOCCER

Union Omaha clinched a home playoff match by rolling to a 4-1 win over North Carolina FC Saturday at Werner Park.

Evan Conway finished with his second hat trick this month, and he got an early start.

Conway scored 1:23 into the match, then added another in 19th minute.

Emir Alihodzic headed in Union Omaha's third goal in the 25th minute. Then 12 minutes into the second half, Conway completed his hat trick, heading home a crossing pass from Devin Boyce.

The Owls host Forward Madison at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

