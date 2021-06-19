 Skip to main content
Union Omaha concedes own goal, earning draw with Richmond
  Updated
RICHMOND, Va. — Union Omaha conceded an own goal in the 76th minute en route to a 1-1 draw with Richmond on Saturday.

The Owls (5-1-3) held on to earn a point, and Greenville’s loss to South Georgia Tormenta kept Union Omaha in first place.

The Owls led 1-0 after Ferrety Sousa’s cross sailed past its intended target but still beat Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald.

But Sousa earned a yellow card with just more than 26 minutes left, giving Richmond (3-3-3) a free kick just outside the box. Jalen Crisler’s header bounced off the ground, hit Owls midfielder Tobias Otieno in the chest and went into the goal to tie the score. Union Omaha will host FC Tucson on Saturday at 7 p.m.

