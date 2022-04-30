Union Omaha dealt first loss of season thanks to Charlotte's goal in 95th minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khori Bennett headed in a cross in the 94th minute as Charlotte Independence handed Union Omaha a 2-1 loss Saturday night, the Owls' first defeat this season.

Omaha goalie Kevin Piedrahita swatted the shot with right hand and the ball bounced toward the post, but the referee deemed it crossed the line and awarded a goal.

Noe Meza scored in the 65th minute for the Owls (1-1-2). But Ivan Luquetta tied it for Charlotte (2-2-1) in the 83rd minute.

Omaha next will host Northern Colorado Hailstorm in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at 7 p.m. May 11. The Owls then return to USL League One play at Richmond on May 14.