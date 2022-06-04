 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha defeats Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joe Brito scored the second-fastest goal in club history Saturday to lift Union Omaha to a 1-0 road win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Brito fired a shot to the far post and past Red Wolves keeper Carlos Avilez just 1:33 into the match. The club record is 1:22 by Evan Conway last October against North Carolina.

And despite trailing significantly in most offensive categories, it proved to be all the Owls (3-1-4) would need.

The Red Wolves (3-2-5) led in shots 13-7 — though Union Omaha had a 2-1 advantage on shots on target — and had 69% of the possession in the match. They also had six corners to one for the Owls and were much more stronger on pass accuracy — 83% to 63%.​

Union Omaha will travel to Tucson on Saturday.

