Union Omaha defeats Des Moines Menace in US Open Cup match

Union Omaha scored the game-winner on an own goal in the 81st minute, and the Owls won their U.S. Open Cup match against the Des Moines Menace 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Des Moines got on the board first in the match at Morrison Stadium when Corey Hertzog scored in the 14th minute. But the Owls responded quickly, tying the game at 1-1 on a header by John Scearce in the 19th minute.