 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha defeats Des Moines Menace in US Open Cup match

  • Updated
  • 0

Union Omaha scored the game-winner on an own goal in the 81st minute, and the Owls won their U.S. Open Cup match against the Des Moines Menace 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Des Moines got on the board first in the match at Morrison Stadium when Corey Hertzog scored in the 14th minute. But the Owls responded quickly, tying the game at 1-1 on a header by John Scearce in the 19th minute.

Union Omaha opens its USL League One season Saturday at Forward Madison FC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert