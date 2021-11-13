 Skip to main content
Union Omaha defeats FC Tucson to advance to USL League One championship
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha defeats FC Tucson to advance to USL League One championship

Boyce, Conway

Union Omaha's Devin Boyce hugs Evan Conway after Conway scored a goal against FC Tucson in the USL League One semifinal. 

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Just more than a year after missing out on the USL League One championship because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests, Union Omaha is back in the final following Saturday's 6-1 rout of FC Tucson.

Evan Conway, the leading scorer from the 2020 team, scored two first-half goals for the Owls (15-5-9), who have won the semifinal in each of their first two years in the league.

The Owls advance to the final next Saturday, where they will host the winner of Chattanooga and Greenville, whose semifinal kicked off at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Union Omaha put early pressure on Tucson (11-11-7), with a pair of scoring chances in the first minute. Then 2:01 into the match, Devin Boyce's shot from the right side bounced off the near post and ricocheted right in front of the goal where Conway was waiting to tuck it in.

Conway later banked in a goal off the far post for a 2-0 lead.​ Tucson's Maxi Schenfeld was issued a red card during a scuffle following the goal, giving the Owls a man advantage for the rest of the match.

Union Omaha took advantage, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to cement the win.

The Owls were relentless, outshooting Tucson 27-8 with 15-3 advantage in shots on target. Union Omaha also earned nine corners while Tucson had just two.

​The final will be at 4 p.m. next Saturday.

Tags

