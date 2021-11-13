Union Omaha defeats FC Tucson to advance to USL League One championship

Just more than a year after missing out on the USL League One championship because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests, Union Omaha is back in the final following Saturday's 6-1 rout of FC Tucson.

Evan Conway, the leading scorer from the 2020 team, scored two first-half goals for the Owls (15-5-9), who have won the semifinal in each of their first two years in the league.

The Owls advance to the final next Saturday, where they will host the winner of Chattanooga and Greenville, whose semifinal kicked off at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Union Omaha put early pressure on Tucson (11-11-7), with a pair of scoring chances in the first minute. Then 2:01 into the match, Devin Boyce's shot from the right side bounced off the near post and ricocheted right in front of the goal where Conway was waiting to tuck it in.

Conway later banked in a goal off the far post for a 2-0 lead.​ Tucson's Maxi Schenfeld was issued a red card during a scuffle following the goal, giving the Owls a man advantage for the rest of the match.

Union Omaha took advantage, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to cement the win.