Union Omaha defeats Madison, takes top spot in USL League One

MADISON, Wis. — Former UNO standout Emir Alihodzic scored early in the second half to give Union Omaha a 2-1 win over Forward Madison on Sunday night.

With the win, Union Omaha moves into first place in USL League One.

Alihodzic broke a 1-1 tie six minutes into the second half as he headed home a pass from Devin Boyce from the right side. It was Alihodzic's first goal for Union Omaha.

Omaha also scored quickly in the first half as the ball deflected into the goal off a Madison player in the seventh minute. Madison tied it in the 35th minute.

Omaha, which has played six straight road games, returns home to face New England Revolution II on Saturday. It will be Omaha's first home game since April 24.