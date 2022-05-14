Union Omaha earns a draw with Richmond

Noe Meza scored in the 26th minute as Union Omaha played to its third draw of the season, 1-1 against Richmond on Saturday.

Ryen Jiba fired a cross from outside the box, with Neza heading it in for a 1-0 lead for the Owls (1-1-3).

But Richmond (2-2-2) scored the equalizer just before halftime on Owayne Gordon's goal in the 41st minute.

Richmond outshot the Owls 12-10, but Union Omaha led 3-1 in shots on target.

Union Omaha will have a bye next week before facing MLS side Minnesota United F.C. in the U.S. Open Cup on May 25.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.