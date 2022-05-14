 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha earns a draw with Richmond

Noe Meza scored in the 26th minute as Union Omaha played to its third draw of the season, 1-1 against Richmond on Saturday.

Ryen Jiba fired a cross from outside the box, with Neza heading it in for a 1-0 lead for the Owls (1-1-3).

But Richmond (2-2-2) scored the equalizer just before halftime on Owayne Gordon's goal in the 41st minute.

Richmond outshot the Owls 12-10, but Union Omaha led 3-1 in shots on target.

Union Omaha will have a bye next week before facing MLS side Minnesota United F.C. in the U.S. Open Cup on May 25.

