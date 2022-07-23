Union Omaha earns draw with Greenville Triumph

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Through two rematches, Union Omaha hasn't been able to generate the offense it had against Greenville Triumph in last year's USL League One championship.

Greenville shut out the Owls for the second time in 2022 on Saturday, with a 0-0 draw. Union Omaha lost the teams' first meeting 2-0 on June 18 at Werner Park.

​Greenville (9-4-5), the top team in USL League One with 32 points, outshoot Union Omaha 8-5, with a 5-1 advantage in shots on target.

Rashid Nuhu had five saves for the Owls (5-2-7), including a leaping stop in the 10th minute and a near-post save in the 86th minute to preserve the draw.

The Owls will travel to Forward Madison on Tuesday at 7 p.m.