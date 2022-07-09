Union Omaha earns draw with North Carolina FC

CARY, N.C. — Noe Meza scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute to help Union Omaha to a 1-1 draw with North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

The match was delayed 105 minutes by lightning, and it remained scoreless through the first 39 minutes before Jaden Servania scored for North Carolina.

But in the second half, Ryen Jiba fired a cross from the left corner. Meza leaped into the hair, then bounced a header past North Carolina goalkeeper Will Pulisic to draw the Owls level.

The Owls had several corners in stoppage team but were unable to convert.

Union Omaha will host Tucson on Saturday at 7 p.m.