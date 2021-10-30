Union Omaha earns draw with North Texas SC

ARLINGTON, Texas — Union Omaha battled back late to find an equalizer and earn a 1-1 draw against North Texas SC in the final game of the regular season.

The Owls had already secured the top seed in the USL League One playoffs before the match. So the result didn't impact their positioning. But they still managed to finish strong.

The match-tying goal came in stoppage time when midfielder Nick Firmino converted a penalty kick. They'd trailed since the 35th minute.

Union Omaha will next take the field on Nov. 13 in the playoff semifinals. That match will take place at Werner Park.

The Owls (14-5-9) finished the 2021 regular season with a league-high 51 points. They ended last year — their first-ever in USL League One — in second place in the standings before they had to withdraw from the championship game due to positive COVID-19 test results.

