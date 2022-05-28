 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha earns draw with Northern Colorado Hailstorm

Union Omaha followed its U.S. Open Cup upset of MLS side Minnesota United with a 0-0 scoreless draw Saturday against Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

The Owls (1-1-4) outshot Hailstorm (2-2-2) 9-6, with both teams tallying two shots on target.

Rashid Nuhu earned his second shutout of the USL League one season, but the Owls were also held scoreless for the second time this season.

Union Omaha will travel to Chattanooga next Saturday.

