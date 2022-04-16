Union Omaha earns draw with South Georgia Tormenta TC

STATESBORO, Ga. — Union Omaha earned its second consecutive draw to open the season, this time playing to a scoreless result at South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.

The defending USL League One champion Owls (0-0-2), who opened with 2-2 draw at Forward Madison last week, were unable to take advantage of a red card to Tormenta's Joshua Phelps in the 73rd minute.

Tormenta (0-1-1) outshot Union Omaha 11-9, with a 3-1 edge in shots on target. But Rashid Nuhu made three saves to keep the match scoreless.

Union Omaha opens its home slate at Werner Park next Saturday against Central Valley Fuego FC at 6 p.m.