 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha earns draw with South Georgia Tormenta TC

  • Updated
  • 0

STATESBORO, Ga. — Union Omaha earned its second consecutive draw to open the season, this time playing to a scoreless result at South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.

The defending USL League One champion Owls (0-0-2), who opened with 2-2 draw at Forward Madison last week, were unable to take advantage of a red card to Tormenta's Joshua Phelps in the 73rd minute.

Tormenta (0-1-1) outshot Union Omaha 11-9, with a 3-1 edge in shots on target. But Rashid Nuhu made three saves to keep the match scoreless.

Union Omaha opens its home slate at Werner Park next Saturday against Central Valley Fuego FC at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert