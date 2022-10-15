 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha ends regular season with loss to Central Valley

Union Omaha capped its regular season with a 2-0 loss to Central Valley Fuego on Saturday at Werner Park.

The Owls had a pair of good scoring chances in the first half stopped before Central Valley took a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.

Central Valley's Christian Chaney then added his 10th goal of the season in stoppage time.

Union Omaha next will prepare for playoff action.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

