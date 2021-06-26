 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to five with win over FC Tucson
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to five with win over FC Tucson

  • 0

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Greg Hurst scored in the sixth minute as Union Omaha extended its unbeaten streak to five with a 1-0 win over FC Tucson on Saturday.

The Owls (6-1-3), who have not lost since May 26, moved three points ahead of second-place Greenville.

Both teams had 12 shots, but Omaha put more pressure on the goal with a 6-1 advantage in shots on target. Rashid Nuhu recorded the shutout.

Just more than five minutes in, Ferrety Sousa sent a cross from the right side into the box, and Hurst headed it past Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley.

Union Omaha will host Chattanooga on Saturday at 8 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert