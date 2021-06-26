Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to five with win over FC Tucson

Greg Hurst scored in the sixth minute as Union Omaha extended its unbeaten streak to five with a 1-0 win over FC Tucson on Saturday.

The Owls (6-1-3), who have not lost since May 26, moved three points ahead of second-place Greenville.

Both teams had 12 shots, but Omaha put more pressure on the goal with a 6-1 advantage in shots on target. Rashid Nuhu recorded the shutout.

Just more than five minutes in, Ferrety Sousa sent a cross from the right side into the box, and Hurst headed it past Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley.

Union Omaha will host Chattanooga on Saturday at 8 p.m.