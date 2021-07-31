 Skip to main content
Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to nine as Owls earn draw with North Texas
SOCCER

Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to nine as Owls earn draw with North Texas

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Greg Hurst scored in the 20th minute as Union Omaha extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches with a 1-1 draw against North Texas on Saturday at Werner Park.

The Owls (7-1-6), who haven't lost since May 26, remained in first place is the USL League One, two points ahead of Chattanooga.

Omaha outshot North Texas 16-9, but only tallied three shots on goal.

Bernard Kamungo scored the equalizer less than five minutes into the second half.

The Owls will host Forward Madison at 7 p.m. Saturday. Madison handed Omaha its lone loss of the season.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

