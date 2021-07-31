Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to nine as Owls earn draw with North Texas

Greg Hurst scored in the 20th minute as Union Omaha extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches with a 1-1 draw against North Texas on Saturday at Werner Park.
The Owls (7-1-6), who haven't lost since May 26, remained in first place is the USL League One, two points ahead of Chattanooga.
Omaha outshot North Texas 16-9, but only tallied three shots on goal.
Bernard Kamungo scored the equalizer less than five minutes into the second half.
The Owls will host Forward Madison at 7 p.m. Saturday. Madison handed Omaha its lone loss of the season.
