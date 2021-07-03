Union Omaha extends unbeaten streak to six as Owls earn draw with Chattanooga SC

Union Omaha did extend its unbeaten streak to six consecutive matches, but it lost its lead in stoppage time and had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday at Werner Park.

It was a tough result for the Owls (6-1-4), who were close to picking up a win despite struggling to seize control of the match for much of the night.

They played the final 40 minutes with 10 men on the field after midfielder JP Scearce was shown a red card for a collision with the Red Wolves' goalkeeper early in the second half. Additionally, Union Omaha ended up getting outshot (16-6) and it maintained just 41.3% of the possession.

Yet it took until the end for Chattanooga (5-1-3) to break through.

The Red Wolves produced the equalizer in the 92nd minute — Union Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu saved a shot, but the ricocheted ball landed right in front of Mark Hernandez, who tapped in the match-tying goal.

The Owls were vying for their second consecutive shutout Saturday. They've allowed a league-low eight goals on the year.

They'll remain in first place in USL League One after Saturday's result. They've now recorded three wins and three draws in their past six matches.