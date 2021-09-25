Union Omaha falls to FC Tucson in game at Morrison Stadium

Union Omaha wasn't able to win in its downtown debut, falling 1-0 to FC Tucson at Morrison Stadium Saturday night.

The Owls were playing on Creighton's home field after their match against Tucson (originally postponed due to inclement weather) got rescheduled for a weekend where the Storm Chasers had home games at Werner Park.

So the third division professional soccer team made a temporary move. It didn't get the result it hoped for, though.

Union Omaha was whistled for a penalty just seven minutes into the match. FC Tucson converted the penalty kick, jumped in front 1-0 and held on from there.

The Owls held a 58.7% possession advantage and they out-shot their opponent 18-8. But they never could find the equalizer. The loss is just the third on the season and the first at home for Union Omaha (10-3-8), which remains in second place in the USL League One standings. Tucson (9-8-6), in third place, extended its unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches.

