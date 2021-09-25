 Skip to main content
Union Omaha falls to FC Tucson in game at Morrison Stadium
SOCCER

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha wasn't able to win in its downtown debut, falling 1-0 to FC Tucson at Morrison Stadium Saturday night.

The Owls were playing on Creighton's home field after their match against Tucson (originally postponed due to inclement weather) got rescheduled for a weekend where the Storm Chasers had home games at Werner Park.

So the third division professional soccer team made a temporary move. It didn't get the result it hoped for, though.

Union Omaha was whistled for a penalty just seven minutes into the match. FC Tucson converted the penalty kick, jumped in front 1-0 and held on from there.

The Owls held a 58.7% possession advantage and they out-shot their opponent 18-8. But they never could find the equalizer. The loss is just the third on the season and the first at home for Union Omaha (10-3-8), which remains in second place in the USL League One standings. Tucson (9-8-6), in third place, extended its unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

