Union Omaha falls to Forward Madison FC
SOCCER

Union Omaha falls to Forward Madison FC

Union Omaha

Union Omaha's John Scearce battles Forward Madison's Aaron Molloy.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha entered play Wednesday just one win from clinching USL League One's best regular season record and earning homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

But the Owls weren't able to get that much-desired victory at Werner Park Wednesday.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Forward Madison FC, surrendering both goals during a five-minute span early in the second half.

Union Omaha did get its first goal when forward Greg Hurst converted a penalty kick in the 89th minute. And it earned a couple corner kicks in the final moments, but the equalizer never came.

The Owls are still in first place — they have a four-point lead over second-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC with two matches to go. They have already secured a spot in the four-team playoff.

The final home game of the regular season for Union Omaha is set for Saturday. The Owls host the Richmond Kickers at 6 p.m.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

