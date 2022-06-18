 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha falls to Greenville Triumph SC

The last time Greenville Triumph SC traveled to Werner Park, the club left in disappointment.

But Greenville avenged last year's USL League One championship game loss with a 2-0 victory over Union Omaha on Saturday.

The Owls (3-2-4) outshot Greenville (5-3-2) 14-8 with a 3-2 advantage on shots on target.

But they were unable to score on goalkeeper Paul Christensen, and Greenville scored a goal in each half.

Jacob Labovitz scored just before halftime, and Jake Keegan made it 2-0 in the 56th minute.

The Owls will play at Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinal of the U.S. Open Cup.

