LEXINGTON, Ky. — Union Omaha tallied a large shot advantage but fell behind early and never recovered in a 3-0 loss at Lexington on Saturday.
The Owls () conceded in the 10th minute on a goal from Nico Brown. Despite a 17-4 shot advantage and five shots on goal, Union Omaha couldn't finish against Lexington keeper Amal Knight.
Ates Diouf added to the lead in 41st minute, and Khalid Balogun capped the scoring in the 81st.
The Owls will host South Georgia on Saturday at 5 p.m.
