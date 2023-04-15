Union Omaha conceded a penalty just three minutes into its match Saturday afternoon, and that PK was just enough for North Carolina FC to pull out a 2-1 win at Caniglia Field.

Rafael Mentzingen converted the opening score, then Louis Perez put one in the back of the net just two minutes before halftime to put FC in a commanding 2-0 lead.

Despite the Owls dominating possession and getting just as much shots off as NCFC, Union Omaha was only able to push across a goal from Joe Gallardo in the 84th minute.

The Owls are back in action Wednesday when they face Charlotte Independence on the road at 6 p.m.