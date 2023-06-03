CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Union Omaha conceded in the opening minutes against USL League One's top team and never recovered, falling 3-0 to Charlotte on Sunday.

The Owls (2-3-5) lost their second straight match and dropped to ninth in the league.

Charlotte (6-2-4) got on the scoreboard in the seventh minute, as Miguel Ibarra got behind the Omaha defense, drawing goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu out. He tapped a pass to Joel Johnson on his right, who put it away for the 1-0 lead.

Tresor Mbuyu added a second goal 10 minutes into the second half, and Khori Bennett put the match away in the 90th minute.

The Owls had am 18-12 shot advantage and were even on shots on target at 5-5, but they were unable to score on Austin Pack.

Union Omaha will travel to Greenville next Saturday, where they face the triumph at 4 p.m.

Union Omaha (2-3-5);0;0—0

Charlotte (6-2-4);1;2—3

Goals: C, Johnson, Mbuyu, Bennett.