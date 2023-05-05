RICHMOND, Va. — Union Omaha survived a late flurry from Richmond to hang on for a scoreless draw Friday.
Rashid Nuhu deflected a header off a Kickers corner kick from just outside the 6-yard box in the 89th minute. Then a shot from Nathan Aune hit the cross bar in the 90th minute to preserve the shut out.
Nuhu made four saves for his third clean sheet in the past five matches for the Owls (2-1-3), who picked up their ninth standings point. Now Omaha will get next week off before returning to the pitch May 20 at Chattanooga.
Union Omaha (2-1-3) ........ 0 0 — 0 At Richmond (2-1-3) ......... 0 0 — 0
Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
