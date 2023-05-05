Rashid Nuhu deflected a header off a Kickers corner kick from just outside the 6-yard box in the 89th minute. Then a shot from Nathan Aune hit the cross bar in the 90th minute to preserve the shut out.

Nuhu made four saves for his third clean sheet in the past five matches for the Owls (2-1-3), who picked up their ninth standings point. Now Omaha will get next week off before returning to the pitch May 20 at Chattanooga.