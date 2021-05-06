Union Omaha kicks off stretch of six straight road games

Union Omaha wanted to make the most of its home opener on April 24 because its players knew what challenges awaited them next.

Road games.

The Owls' 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC will be their only appearance at Werner Park until the eighth match of the season (June 12).

Union Omaha at Fort Lauderdale CF When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. Where: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Watch: ESPN Plus

They play six straight on the road starting with Friday's match against Fort Lauderdale CF at 6:30 p.m.

"For any coach, that's not ideal," Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said. "But that's part of the deal. We have a ton of home games at the end, so our goal is obviously just to be in the mix until then."

Friday's match will be the first of three over a 10-day span. The Owls also will travel to face New England Revolution II (May 12) and 2020 league champion Greenville Triumph SC (May 16).