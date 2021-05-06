 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha kicks off stretch of six straight road games
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha kicks off stretch of six straight road games

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha wanted to make the most of its home opener on April 24 because its players knew what challenges awaited them next.

Road games.

The Owls' 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC will be their only appearance at Werner Park until the eighth match of the season (June 12).

They play six straight on the road starting with Friday's match against Fort Lauderdale CF at 6:30 p.m.

"For any coach, that's not ideal," Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said. "But that's part of the deal. We have a ton of home games at the end, so our goal is obviously just to be in the mix until then."

Friday's match will be the first of three over a 10-day span. The Owls also will travel to face New England Revolution II (May 12) and 2020 league champion Greenville Triumph SC (May 16).

After a 10-day break, it's three more road matches during a 12-day stretch. They're at Forward Madison FC twice (May 26 and June 6) and they play at Toronto FC II (June 2).

Union Omaha had a 3-1-4 record away from home in its second-place USL League One finish last year. It will finish the 2021 season with five of its final seven matches at Werner Park.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert