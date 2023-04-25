ST. LOUIS — Union Omaha made a magical run in the U.S. Open Cup last spring, but St. Louis City SC knocked out the Owls in this year’s event Tuesday night.

St. Louis scored three times in the first 20 minutes of the second half to pull away for a 5-1 win.

St. Louis took a quick lead when Aziel Jackson scored in the third minute. His shot along the ground from about 20 yards found the corner of the net past diving Union keeper Rashid Nuhu.

St. Louis kept constant pressure on the Owls in the first half, but Nuhu and the Union defense kept it a 1-0 game at halftime. Nuhu’s final diving save of the half came off a St. Louis header near the goal following a free kick.

But St. Louis Broke out after halftime. St. Louis made it 2-0 on an own goal less than three minutes into the second half. St. Louis made a crossing pass near the end line and the ball went in as the Owls tried to clear it out of bounds.

The Owls scored their goal in the 79th goal on a shot from a difficult angle by Pedro Dolabella.

Union Omaha.......0 1—1

At St. Louis City...1 4—5

Goals: O, Dolabella; SL, Jackson 2, Loewen, Watts, own goal

