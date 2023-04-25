ST. LOUIS — Union Omaha made a magical run in the U.S. Open Cup last spring, but St. Louis City SC knocked out the Owls in this year’s event Tuesday night.
St. Louis scored three times in the first 20 minutes of the second half to pull away for a 5-1 win.
St. Louis took a quick lead when Aziel Jackson scored in the third minute. His shot along the ground from about 20 yards found the corner of the net past diving Union keeper Rashid Nuhu.
St. Louis kept constant pressure on the Owls in the first half, but Nuhu and the Union defense kept it a 1-0 game at halftime. Nuhu’s final diving save of the half came off a St. Louis header near the goal following a free kick.
But St. Louis Broke out after halftime. St. Louis made it 2-0 on an own goal less than three minutes into the second half. St. Louis made a crossing pass near the end line and the ball went in as the Owls tried to clear it out of bounds.
The Owls scored their goal in the 79th goal on a shot from a difficult angle by Pedro Dolabella.
At St. Louis City...1 4—5 Goals: O, Dolabella; SL, Jackson 2, Loewen, Watts, own goal
Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!