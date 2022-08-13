 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha leads early but Northern Colorado scores late for a draw

  • Updated
  • 0

Irvin Parra scored the tying goal in 79th minute to help Northern Colorado to a 1-1 draw with Union Omaha at Werner Park on Saturday night.

The result was the league-leading 10th draw for the Owls (6-2-10), and their sixth in their past eight matches.

Noe Meza gave Omaha a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, scoring his fifth goal of the year. Though the teams were even with nine shots each, the Owls couldn't hold the lead.

Omaha has two more home matches this week, including North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Colorado Hailstorm FC (6-7-8) ...... 0  1—1

At Union Omaha (6-2-10) ............. 1  0—1

Goals: C, Parra. O, Meza.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

