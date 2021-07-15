 Skip to main content
Union Omaha looking to remain on top of league standings as Owls face Forward Madison FC
SOCCER

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha will return to action Friday to try to continue its run as the top team in the USL League One standings.

It's the exact position the Owls players want to be in.

They know they'll be getting their opponent's best shot each night — Forward Madison FC is up next. But that's a challenge they're all embracing right now, according to midfielder Tobias Otieno.

"It motivates you as a player," he said. "Being up there (in the standings), it shows that you are working hard. But to maintain is always the hardest thing."

The Owls have been in first place for more than a month now. But they don't have much margin for error if they want to remain atop the standings.

They're currently tied for first at 22 points with both Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and Greenville Triumph SC — although Union Omaha has the edge in season-long goal differential (+8).

Friday's 8 p.m. game at Werner Park will be carried on ESPN Plus. This marks the third meeting between the Owls and Forward Madison this year. They've split the series so far.

Union Omaha also announced this week that it'll play an exhibition match on Aug. 4 against Bellevue University. That game is set for 6 p.m. at Werner Park.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

