Union Omaha looking to stay No. 1 in standings going into three home matches

Union Omaha begins a three-match homestand Saturday when it hosts FC Tucson for a 7 p.m. game at Werner Park.

The Owls (5-1-3) are riding a four-match unbeaten streak — two wins and two losses — and they hold a one-point lead over second-place Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One standings.

So Union Omaha will be looking to capitalize on its homefield advantage these next few weeks.

After Tucson Saturday, the Owls will play home games against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on July 3 and Forward Madison FC on July 16. They'll play at Tucson on July 24 and have two more home games in a row after that.

Union Omaha's only taken the field twice at Werner Park so far this season. It's won both of those contests. Tucson (2-3-3) has won twice, earned a draw and lost twice on the road this year.

Saturday's match will be carried on ESPN Plus.

