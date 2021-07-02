Union Omaha looks to continue unbeaten streak as Owls take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life. Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Two of the top three teams in the league standings will meet Saturday at Werner Park for an 8 p.m. showdown as the 2021 season approaches its halfway point.
Union Omaha is set to host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
It's an important match — the Red Wolves have played two fewer games than the first-place Owls but they sit in third in the standings and could make a move up with two more matches on the schedule before Union Omaha takes the field again on July 16.
Plus, the two squads are both playing well.
The Owls are on a five-match unbeaten streak and they've opened up a three-point lead over second-place Greenville Triumph SC as a result. Chattanooga had won three of its previous four matches before earning a draw with Greenville on Saturday.
The Red Wolves defeated Union Omaha 2-0 in the teams' only meeting last season.
Saturday's match will be carried on ESPN Plus. It's the 11th of the year for the Owls, who're set to play a 28-game regular season schedule this season.
Photos: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi fight for a header in the first half on Saturday, April 24.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
