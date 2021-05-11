Union Omaha looks to remain undefeated as Owls face New England Revolution II

Union Omaha has opened the season with back-to-back shutouts, which is exactly the start its returning goalkeeper was hoping for.

But it's early. Just two games in.

Rashid Nuhu would be the first one to tell you that.

He's not even sure he can make a full evaluation of his performance in last year's shortened season — when he had the second-most clean sheets (six) in USL League One, recorded a 0.96 goals against average and was a finalist for the league's top goalkeeper award. His team finished second in the standings after a 16-game slate.

When the 25-year-old Ghanan reflected on that debut campaign, he said he and the Owls have more to prove in 2021.

"It was kind of a short season so you can't really judge," Nuhu said. "So it's good to come out here this year, for a full year, make sure everybody's healthy and get back to the (league title game)."

Union Omaha (2-0) will look to continue its unbeaten start when it takes the field Wednesday against New England Revolution II (1-1). That road match is set to begin at 4 p.m.

New England earned a draw and a win in two matches against the Owls last season.

