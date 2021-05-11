Union Omaha looks to remain undefeated as Owls face New England Revolution II

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life. Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Union Omaha has opened the season with back-to-back shutouts, which is exactly the start its returning goalkeeper was hoping for.
But it's early. Just two games in.
Rashid Nuhu would be the first one to tell you that.
He's not even sure he can make a full evaluation of his performance in last year's shortened season — when he had the second-most clean sheets (six) in USL League One, recorded a 0.96 goals against average and was a finalist for the league's top goalkeeper award. His team finished second in the standings after a 16-game slate.
When the 25-year-old Ghanan reflected on that debut campaign, he said he and the Owls have more to prove in 2021.
"It was kind of a short season so you can't really judge," Nuhu said. "So it's good to come out here this year, for a full year, make sure everybody's healthy and get back to the (league title game)."
Union Omaha (2-0) will look to continue its unbeaten start when it takes the field Wednesday against New England Revolution II (1-1). That road match is set to begin at 4 p.m.
New England earned a draw and a win in two matches against the Owls last season.
Photos: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi fight for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu, left, grabs the ball after South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, center and Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, right, were fighting for control in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Head Coach Jay Mims, Abdul Illal Osumanu and Daltyn Knutson talk on the field before the start of their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, left, kicks the ball away from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu watches a shot from South Georgia Tormenta FC go wide in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan, left, grabs a hold of Union Omaha's Devin Boyce in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara can't stop this first half goal by Union Omaha's Evan Conway on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Union Omaha take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Marco Micaletto, right, tries to block a kick by Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce, right and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro announces they are retiring the No. 1 for the city of Omaha, before their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Ricardo Gomez, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Damia Viader in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst , right, tries to keep ahead of South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Damia Viader prepares for a kick against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Damia Viader tries to steal the ball from South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Evan Conway in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Connor Doyle shows his displeasure with an official's call in the second half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch as the Union Omaha take the field against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Union Omaha South take on Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu directs his team in the first half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa races down the pitch against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst, left, races South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara to the ball in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
