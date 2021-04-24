Union Omaha opens season by shutting out South Georgia Tormenta FC

Union Omaha began its second season much like it did the first.
With forward Evan Conway’s left foot guiding shots into the back of the net at Werner Park.
The club’s top goal-scorer in its inaugural campaign last year — he had the Owls’ first-ever score in their 2020 home opener — put his team ahead 1-0 with a perfectly placed strike on a first-half breakaway in Saturday’s first regular-season game in 2021.
And Union Omaha made sure not to relinquish control from there, matching the tenacity and toughness of South Georgia Tormenta FC with the kind of relentlessness that propelled the third-tier professional squad to a second-place finish in the 2020 USL League One standings.
Year 2 is underway now for the Owls, who picked up a 2-0 victory Saturday. And their winning formula apparently has not changed.
“It wasn’t the most probably fluid game to watch, but for grinding out a game like that — and getting those two finishes — that’s what you have to do,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said.
It was part of the DNA of Mims’ squad last year. They were grinders and workers, persistent until the inevitable breakthrough moment.
But Saturday, the Owls didn’t have to wait long for that decisive goal, nor did they have to sweat out the potential victory late.
Conway’s goal came in the 22nd minute. Midfielder Conor Doyle spotted his run and the defense couldn’t keep up. Conway guided the shot home before the keeper to close him down.
Then new signee Greg Hurst, who was second in the league with eight goals last year, scored in his Union Omaha debut — a Tormenta giveaway inside its penalty box created the chance for Hurst, who buried his shot into the lower left corner of the goal to make it 2-0 in the 83rd minute.
Two “clinical” finishes, Mims said.
He hopes for more. Conway’s improvement and Hurst’s arrival could very well elevate the Owls’ attack — despite their success last year, they scored one or fewer goals in nine of their 16 matches.
Saturday yielded encouraging results for Mims and his club, particularly against a Tormenta team that tried to put Union Omaha back on its heels. From the start, really. The Owls’ goalkeeper, Rashid Nuhu, had to punch out a close-range shot attempted just three minutes into Saturday’s match.
But Union Omaha eventually found a response.
And soon its players were racing to celebrate goals while the 2,786 fans in attendance at Werner Park roared on from the baseball stadium’s socially distanced stands. Conway was in the middle of several of those scenes last year.
“It’s awesome,” Conway said. “All the fans showed out. The atmosphere was great, as always. And it felt great to score a goal right away.”
Union Omaha’s next six matches will be on the road. It won’t play at home again until June 12.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa