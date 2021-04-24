Union Omaha opens season by shutting out South Georgia Tormenta FC

Union Omaha began its second season much like it did the first.

With forward Evan Conway’s left foot guiding shots into the back of the net at Werner Park.

The club’s top goal-scorer in its inaugural campaign last year — he had the Owls’ first-ever score in their 2020 home opener — put his team ahead 1-0 with a perfectly placed strike on a first-half breakaway in Saturday’s first regular-season game in 2021.

And Union Omaha made sure not to relinquish control from there, matching the tenacity and toughness of South Georgia Tormenta FC with the kind of relentlessness that propelled the third-tier professional squad to a second-place finish in the 2020 USL League One standings.

Year 2 is underway now for the Owls, who picked up a 2-0 victory Saturday. And their winning formula apparently has not changed.

“It wasn’t the most probably fluid game to watch, but for grinding out a game like that — and getting those two finishes — that’s what you have to do,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said.

It was part of the DNA of Mims’ squad last year. They were grinders and workers, persistent until the inevitable breakthrough moment.