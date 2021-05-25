Union Omaha opens with unbeaten streak for second straight season

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life. Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Union Omaha set a league record by opening last season with an eight-match unbeaten streak. It's halfway to that mark this year.
The Owls have won three matches and earned one draw so far in 2021, surging into second place in the USL League One standings after about a month of action.
There's still a long way to go. The regular season goes through October.
But Union Omaha's started strong. Much like last season, its first year of existence.
The Owls drew their first-ever match, won the next two, drew two more, won two and capped that impressive season-opening run by rallying for a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC. They ended up finishing in second place.
To keep the momentum going this year, Union Omaha's going to have to deal with Forward Madison FC on Wednesday. That road match is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Forward Madison's only played twice so far. It tied FC Tucson 1-1 and beat North Texas SC 1-0.
Photos: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi fight for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu, left, grabs the ball after South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, center and Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, right, were fighting for control in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Head Coach Jay Mims, Abdul Illal Osumanu and Daltyn Knutson talk on the field before the start of their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, left, kicks the ball away from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu watches a shot from South Georgia Tormenta FC go wide in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan, left, grabs a hold of Union Omaha's Devin Boyce in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara can't stop this first half goal by Union Omaha's Evan Conway on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Union Omaha take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Marco Micaletto, right, tries to block a kick by Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce, right and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro announces they are retiring the No. 1 for the city of Omaha, before their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Ricardo Gomez, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Damia Viader in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst , right, tries to keep ahead of South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Damia Viader prepares for a kick against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Damia Viader tries to steal the ball from South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Evan Conway in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Connor Doyle shows his displeasure with an official's call in the second half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch as the Union Omaha take the field against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Union Omaha South take on Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu directs his team in the first half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa races down the pitch against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst, left, races South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara to the ball in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!