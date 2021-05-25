 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha opens with unbeaten streak for second straight season
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha opens with unbeaten streak for second straight season

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha set a league record by opening last season with an eight-match unbeaten streak. It's halfway to that mark this year.

The Owls have won three matches and earned one draw so far in 2021, surging into second place in the USL League One standings after about a month of action.

There's still a long way to go. The regular season goes through October.

But Union Omaha's started strong. Much like last season, its first year of existence.

The Owls drew their first-ever match, won the next two, drew two more, won two and capped that impressive season-opening run by rallying for a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC. They ended up finishing in second place.

To keep the momentum going this year, Union Omaha's going to have to deal with Forward Madison FC on Wednesday. That road match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Forward Madison's only played twice so far. It tied FC Tucson 1-1 and beat North Texas SC 1-0.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert