Union Omaha opens with unbeaten streak for second straight season

Union Omaha set a league record by opening last season with an eight-match unbeaten streak. It's halfway to that mark this year.

The Owls have won three matches and earned one draw so far in 2021, surging into second place in the USL League One standings after about a month of action.

There's still a long way to go. The regular season goes through October.

But Union Omaha's started strong. Much like last season, its first year of existence.

The Owls drew their first-ever match, won the next two, drew two more, won two and capped that impressive season-opening run by rallying for a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC. They ended up finishing in second place.

To keep the momentum going this year, Union Omaha's going to have to deal with Forward Madison FC on Wednesday. That road match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Forward Madison's only played twice so far. It tied FC Tucson 1-1 and beat North Texas SC 1-0.

