Union Omaha player charged in romance scam allowed to return to team activities

The Union Omaha soccer player charged in a romance scam that authorities said took more than $214,000 from two people will return to team activities, team officials said Wednesday.

Abdul Osumanu was arrested in May by federal authorities. A grand jury had indicted him and a codefendant in connection with two online romance schemes from years ago.

Peter Marlette, the general manager for Union Omaha, said Wednesday afternoon that Osumanu will be allowed to practice and play in games, if coach Jay Mims so chooses, starting Thursday. Osumanu has not been participating in any team functions since the club learned of his arrest, Marlette has said, but he was never released from the team.

Osumanu, of Ghana, started all of Union Omaha’s first five matches this season, including the game in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 26. He was arrested the next day upon returning to Omaha from that game.

When asked why the decision was made now, Marlette said that Osumanu's trial date had been pushed to a later date.

According to court records in the Southern District of West Virginia, Osumanu's request to continue the trial was granted Wednesday. His trial date is now scheduled for Nov. 30.