Union Omaha player charged in romance scam allowed to return to team activities

The Union Omaha soccer player charged in a romance scam that authorities said took more than $214,000 from two people will return to team activities, team officials said Wednesday.
Abdul Osumanu was arrested in May by federal authorities. A grand jury had indicted him and a codefendant in connection with two online romance schemes from years ago.
Peter Marlette, the general manager for Union Omaha, said Wednesday afternoon that Osumanu will be allowed to practice and play in games, if coach Jay Mims so chooses, starting Thursday. Osumanu has not been participating in any team functions since the club learned of his arrest, Marlette has said, but he was never released from the team.
Osumanu, of Ghana, started all of Union Omaha’s first five matches this season, including the game in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 26. He was arrested the next day upon returning to Omaha from that game.
When asked why the decision was made now, Marlette said that Osumanu's trial date had been pushed to a later date.
According to court records in the Southern District of West Virginia, Osumanu's request to continue the trial was granted Wednesday. His trial date is now scheduled for Nov. 30.
Union Omaha's final regular season game is scheduled for Oct. 30. A six-team playoff tournament starts the first week of November.
Osumanu faces two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of receipt of stolen money. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Osumanu declined to comment on the case.
Gary Green, the club owner, said in a press release that the team and staff are eager to have Osumanu back on the field.
"After reviewing the current situation we have determined that we are able to move forward with him as an active player," Green said.
The judge in the case allowed Osumanu to be released from custody on June 1. Mims signed court documents that he would supervise Osumanu and ensure that he appears in court.
Authorities said he and another man created fake online personas "Amida Ibrahim" and "Jack London" to trick an Indiana resident and a California woman into online romances from 2017 to 2020.
The indictment listed the money subject to forfeiture in connection with the case as at least $24,882 for Osumanu and at least $189,404 for the other defendant, totaling more than $214,000.
Osumanu was added to the Union Omaha roster in March 2020 ahead of the team’s inaugural season.
Union Omaha is in second place in the USL League One, two points shy of the leader. The team next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against North Texas SC, which is ranked fifth in the league.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH