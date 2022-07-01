 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha plays to scoreless draw with Charlotte Independence

Union Omaha controlled possession but was unable to find the back of the net as the Owls played a scoreless draw with Charlotte Independence on Friday night at Werner Park.

Union Omaha outshot Charlotte 6-1 in the first half and 11-4 after halftime.

Hugo Kametani had a scoring chance turned away in the 77th minute, then teammate Conor Doyle had a free kick just miss in extra time.

Charlotte survived as it played a man down in the final minutes as it received a red card in the 83rd minute.

Union Omaha (4-5-2) returns to action July 9 at North Carolina FC.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

