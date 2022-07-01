Union Omaha plays to scoreless draw with Charlotte Independence

Union Omaha controlled possession but was unable to find the back of the net as the Owls played a scoreless draw with Charlotte Independence on Friday night at Werner Park.
Union Omaha outshot Charlotte 6-1 in the first half and 11-4 after halftime.
Hugo Kametani had a scoring chance turned away in the 77th minute, then teammate Conor Doyle had a free kick just miss in extra time.
Charlotte survived as it played a man down in the final minutes as it received a red card in the 83rd minute.
Union Omaha (4-5-2) returns to action July 9 at North Carolina FC.
