Union Omaha plays to scoreless draw with Charlotte Independence

Union Omaha controlled possession but was unable to find the back of the net as the Owls played a scoreless draw with Charlotte Independence on Friday night at Werner Park.

Union Omaha outshot Charlotte 6-1 in the first half and 11-4 after halftime.

Hugo Kametani had a scoring chance turned away in the 77th minute, then teammate Conor Doyle had a free kick just miss in extra time.

Charlotte survived as it played a man down in the final minutes as it received a red card in the 83rd minute.

Union Omaha (4-5-2) returns to action July 9 at North Carolina FC.

