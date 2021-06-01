 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha preparing to play Toronto FC II — in Arizona
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha preparing to play Toronto FC II — in Arizona

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha will meet Toronto FC II in a regular-season match for the first time Wednesday ... in Arizona.

Due to international travel restrictions related to COVID-19, Toronto II withdrew from USL League One competition last year. So it never played the Owls in their first season in 2020.

This year, Toronto II announced in March that it would start its 2021 season in Casa Grande, Arizona. Toronto FC, the MLS team, has played its matches in Kissimmee, Florida, and that is where Toronto II plans to move after Wednesday.

For now, though, Toronto II is still in Arizona. So Union Omaha's headed west.

The Owls (3-1-1) are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 road loss to Forward Madison FC. They're set to play Toronto II (1-1-1) at 9 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN Plus.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert