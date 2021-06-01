Union Omaha preparing to play Toronto FC II — in Arizona

Union Omaha will meet Toronto FC II in a regular-season match for the first time Wednesday ... in Arizona.

Due to international travel restrictions related to COVID-19, Toronto II withdrew from USL League One competition last year. So it never played the Owls in their first season in 2020.

This year, Toronto II announced in March that it would start its 2021 season in Casa Grande, Arizona. Toronto FC, the MLS team, has played its matches in Kissimmee, Florida, and that is where Toronto II plans to move after Wednesday.

For now, though, Toronto II is still in Arizona. So Union Omaha's headed west.

The Owls (3-1-1) are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 road loss to Forward Madison FC. They're set to play Toronto II (1-1-1) at 9 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN Plus.

